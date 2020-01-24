Watch: Dog rescued from St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog was rescued from the St. Marys River Friday morning.

This dog was rescued from the St. Marys River on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Students walking to school on the Central Walkway spotted the dog in the water near Lawton Park. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control officers and Fort Wayne firefighters responded and firefighters in water rescue gear went into the water to rescue the dog, which had made its way to a retention wall in the river.

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog. The dog had a small cut on its head but appeared to be fine, though cold.

It was taken to Animal Care and Control to be looked over by a veterinarian. A shelter official told WANE 15 the dog, which did not have a collar on, did not have a microchip.

The dog was “decompressing” in a quiet area of the shelter.

Anyone with information on the dog should call Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.