Watch demonstrations of the Revolutionary War

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Demonstrations of the Revolutionary War on the Frontier happened on Sunday at 1101 Spy Run Avenue.

The east coast was in open revolt in 1775, but what was happening on the frontier? Take a trip to Post Miami, under British control since 1760, and witness what it was like to live in a British trading post. In a performance, watch as merchants trade wares while the British Army keeps a close eye out for any rebels.

Demonstrations includes military and merchant life, period cooking, period artisans and weapons.

You can take another trip to Post Miami on August 28 and 29. As the Old Fort takes you a little before the Revolutionary War to witness French Marines, Forces of the Crown, and Native Allies as they wrestle for control of the area.