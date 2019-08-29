WATCH – Demolition makes way for new downtown hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The former St. Joseph Hospital Imaging building has been torn down to make way for a new hospital.

WANE 15 caught the final wall of the building at the corner of Main and Van Buren Streets being torn down Thursday morning. It’s the first part of clearing the land that will eventually serve as the home of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, the replacement medical facility for St. Joseph Hospital.

The official groundbreaking ceremony for construction was held in July. At that point, WANE 15 learned the new hospital should be standing in 2021 and opening to patients in 2022.

A rendering of the new building was released in April.