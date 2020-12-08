WATCH: Deer rescued from Hamilton Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The surge in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state has prompted Allen Superior Court to halt jury trials until at least January 11.

According to a press release issued to the media, the pause will continue until Allen County is no longer classified as a “red” county on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard and Map. The color-coded map assigns counties a color based on number of weekly cases per 100,000 and their seven-day positivity rate.