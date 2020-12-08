WATCH: Deer rescued from Hamilton Lake

A young deer was rescued from the cold waters of Hamilton Lake on Sunday. The deer fell into the water and was not able to get back out. Two men – Tom Blood and Brice Gordon – got into a small boat and were able to wrangle the deer and pull it to safety. Kelly Blood shared video of the rescue with WANE 15. Blood said the deer was taken to a nature preserve for release, but its core temperature was too low and it was too exhausted to run off. The deer was then taken to Double H Farms in Hamilton, where heat lamps were used to warm it back up. The deer was then released.