FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A possible meteor was caught on a vehicle’s dash cam as it drove through Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Mitchell Myers told WANE 15 he was driving along Hadley Road around 10:03 p.m. Tuesday night when he saw what appeared to be a bright meteor flash across the south sky.

His dashcam caught the scene:

The meteor could have been the same “fireball” meteor picked up on satellite at the same time Tuesday night.

The Geostationary Lightning Mapper on the GOES-16 satellite can sometimes detect the light from these meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. The satellite appeared to have picked up the meteor from Tuesday evening.