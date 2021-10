OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — A Wells County farmer had to make a quick exit after the combine he was riding in caught fire while harvesting.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Bluffton and Ossian Fire Departments were called to a combined fire southeast of S.R. 1 and U.S. 224.

When crews arrived they found a fully engulfed combine in a soybean field.

Officials told WANE 15 that no one was hurt but combine was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.