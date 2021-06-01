Watch: Noisy cicadas after emerging from ground in Steuben County

BALL LAKE, Indiana (WANE) Jessica Kosteck submitted this video of cicadas after they emerged from the ground at Ball Lake near the town of Hamilton in Steuben County.

The Cicada Brood X is a variation of the insect, called a periodical cicada, which emerges every 13 or 17 years, depending on the species. Therefore, the emergence of them will be sporadic depending on the landscape changes that occurred in any given area over the last 17 years.

The last time this specific type was seen was 2004. While the bugs have yet to emerge everywhere, more of them are expected to pop out of the ground in the next week or so.