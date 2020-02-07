Watch: Car burns along I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was destroyed by fire on the shoulder of Interstate 69 Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. along southbound Interstate 69, just north of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.

Viewer Gary Baltzell sent a video through our Report It feature that shows a white sedan burning on the shoulder of the interstate. Flames can be seen rising from the front of the vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared by 4:30 p.m., dispatchers said.