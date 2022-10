FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky.

Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.

The unique trick-or-treating experience was held at Uncle Matt’s BBQ Shack.