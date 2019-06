Arcola Elementary School was home to a rather unusual event Tuesday: a duck parade!

A mother duck named Courtney hatched 13 ducklings this week in the school’s courtyard. On Tuesday, the school organized a “duck parade,” with school officials ushering the ducks through the school’s hallways as students sat quietly and watched in awe.

The family eventually made its way to a pond nearby.

This is the third year that Courtney has hatched a brood at Arcola Elementary.