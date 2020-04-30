Watch: Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne hand out care packets

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that one to two lanes of I-69 will be closed in both directions next week near mile marker 310 between the U.S. 27/S.R. 3 (Lima Rd.) and U.S. 30-33/S.R. 930 (Goshen Rd.) interchanges.

Crews will be installing traffic sensors between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Monday, May 4 through Thursday, May 7. Work is weather dependent.