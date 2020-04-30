Watch: Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne hand out care packets

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne distributed Healthy Habits care packets on Thursday at its Fairfield Avenue facility. The care packets are filled with health care supplies like shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, masks and diapers, along with masks and COVID-19 support resources. The care packets program a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs, Fort Wayne UNITED and Save A Lot stores. The Hefner Foundation, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, the Suedhoff Memorial Trust, Jan and Jon Steiner, Jack and Tammy Dyer and ProFed Federal Credit Union came together to help fund the weekly distribution of the care packets.