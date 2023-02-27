DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Guaranteed to make you smile, a video shared with WANE 15 shows a boy playing catch with an Amazon driver Saturday in Decatur.

Wyze security footage shows 9-year-old Roman Ortiz throwing a football around in his yard. An Amazon delivery driver across the road then asked to join in. The driver can be heard telling Roman to have a good day as he leaves.

His mom, Andrea Ortiz, said Roman was so excited that he came inside to tell her about it, and said the driver had a good arm!