Watch: Auburn Mayor Michael Ley explains why city hall renovations are necessary

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Back in the early 1990s, the building that was the base for the Auburn Fire Department was remodeled and turned into city hall for the offices of the mayor, city utilities and the clerk treasurer.

But since then, the concrete floor slab that was poured has settled as much as an inch and a half in some places. So Mayor Michael Ley, who was elected into office in November, has decided it’s time for the building to be renovated.

The cost is estimated to be nearly $700,000, however the money has already been budgeted for so funding won’t be an issue. The goal is to begin renovations in June or July depending on how the bidding process goes with the construction possibly being completed in 2021.