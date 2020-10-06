Watch at 11:30 a.m.: Electric Works announcement could reveal new life for project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two months after the city’s Redevelopment Commission pulled the plug on public funding for Electric Works, the project may have been reignited.

A late Tuesday morning press conference inside Mayor Tom Henry’s office is expected to reveal good news for those who support the transformation of the former General Electric campus just south of downtown. Rumors have swirled around the possibility of a new developer and/or investor getting involved in the project driven by RTM Ventures.

Just last week, WANE 15 broke the story that equity firm Ambassador Enterprises expressed interest in working with the city in saving the project. The city, however, has only served as a funding partner and does not own the campus.

After the Redevelopment Commission canceled the Economic Development Agreement that would have provided more than $60 million in public funds to the project, several members of Fort Wayne City Council announced an investigation into the decision. The vote on the investigation was tabled after several Summit City businesses leaders met with Mayor Tom Henry.

