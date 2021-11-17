Watch at 11: Catholic Charities reveals plan to resettle Afghan refugees to Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Months after thousands of Afghan refugees first arrived to Indiana, Catholic Charities will reveal how they are helping some of these evacuees resettle to the Fort Wayne area.

Catholic Charities, alongside Mayor Tom Henry and other community members, will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at the University of Saint Francis Historic Women’s Club. These groups will share insights into how the community will work together to welcome refugee families and address questions regarding the resettlement process.

A former Afghan refugee is also expected to speak on his 20-year journey of adjusting to life in the U.S. after moving to a new country.

Watch today’s press conference at 11 a.m. on wane.com.