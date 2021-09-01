Watch at 1 PM – Fort Wayne unveils Phase II plans for riverfront development

The City of Fort Wayne`s Community Development Division will host an open house on Wednesday, September 1 to unveil the next phase of Riverfront development. The event will be held inside the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park and is open to the public.

There will be a display of the design development renderings for Phase II of Riverfront public space along with two short presentations about construction projects to come. The first presentation will be held at 5:00 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. During this time the Muddy River concert series will also be held.

Prior to the presentation Mayor Tom Henry, Community Development Director Nancy Townsend and other community leaders will have a news conference at 1:00 p.m. at the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park to discuss these new developments.