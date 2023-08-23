FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can watch artists create masterpieces this week in Headwaters Park.

Wednesday is the first of four days for the Fort Wayne Artists Guild’s Kekionga Plein Air event. Artists will be set up in the park welcoming viewers to watch as they paint and compete for prizes. Artwork will be available to buy, organizers said.

Friday, attendees can create their own art with Blowflower Daydreams’ five-minute crafts, and enjoy live music from local band Winona Acoustic Society. The fourth day coincides with the Taste of the Arts Festival downtown Saturday.

It’s the seventh year of the event.