Wat Lao Samakky Temple hosts food distribution on south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Laos Buddhist Temple did its part to feed hungry families on the city’s south side this weekend.

Members of the Wat Lao Samakky Temple at 6409 Decatur Rd. passed out around 700 boxes of food Saturday afternoon. The boxes came from a partnership with the Laotion Society and the United States Department of Agriculture. Members of the temple wanted to get involved as a way to support their community members still struggling in the pandemic.

“We want to be part of the community, the vibrancy of the community, and so we just want to work with who we can and get our members out there,” said member Pone Vongphachanh. “There are a lot of people still affected by the pandemic. The rebound has been kind of slow because of restaurants not opening completely and things not being able to get into stage a hundred percent.”

This was the second food distribution put on by the temple. They are currently working to organize another one next month.