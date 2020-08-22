Warsaw woman killed in crash on US 30

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw woman is killed in a crash on US 30 Friday evening.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and 325 East.

Responding deputies report that Nancy E. Barrett, 77, of Warsaw is dead from the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle with Richard H. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw. Anderson’s condition is unknown.

James A. Lewis, 61, of Huntington was in the other vehicle. Lewis’s condition is also unknown.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, Pierceton Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Winona Lake Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air Ambulance and Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.