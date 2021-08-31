Warsaw teen killed in head-on crash in no-passing zone outside Markle; 2 others hurt

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Warsaw teen was killed in a crash in Wells County late Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 a.m. to S.R. 116 and C.R. 400 West, two miles east of Markle, on a report of a crash. There, a Honda Civic and Jeep Liberty collided head-on.

According to a Wells County Sheriff’s Department report, 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild of Warsaw was headed south on S.R. 116 in the Honda when he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. The report said he then lost control of the car and as he was trying to merge back into his lane, he struck the Jeep head-on.

Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep – 58-year-old Lisa Calhoun of Argos – was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her passenger – 68-year-old Carol Thomas of Markle – was also hospitalized.

Their conditions were not known.