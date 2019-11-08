Warsaw Schools student ‘fight club’ shut down, district says

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A “fight club” among students at Warsaw Community Schools has been shut down, the district said in a news release Friday.

On Tuesday, a Lincoln Elementary teacher reached out to administrators and a school resource officer about “students who were fighting in the restroom,” the release said. Officials later learned the students had created a “fight club” and they were posting about it on social media, the release said.

Police and school administrators contacted the students’ families and

“put an end to the inappropriate behavior,” the district wrote in the release. Students were disciplined in line with the student handbook.

Details of the discipline were not released, and the students in the “club” were not identified. It’s not clear if any students were hurt in the activity.

The district said in the release that a police investigation was “ongoing,” and efforts to ensure that the “inappropriate behavior” was stopped were ongoing.

“Although social media posts are ongoing regarding the incident, we would like to assure the public that the matter was handled as soon as the behavior was brought to light,” the district wrote in the release. “WCS is committed to safety and security of all students and would like to thank the continued support of our school resource officers and partnership with the local law enforcement.”