Warsaw police warn of phone scam claiming to be from the department

by: Corinne Moore

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Warsaw Police Department is warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to be from the police department.

A person who lives in an adjacent county received a scam phone call trying to persuade him to get a lower interest credit card, the department said on a Facebook post. The phone number was disguised as the Warsaw Police Department through caller I.D.

The Warsaw Police Department reminds residents that:

  • The Warsaw Police Department would never call about a financial situation that was not connected to crime, ever.
  • While the Warsaw Police Department agree a lower interest credit card is the way to go, they really do not care how you handle your finances. That is your business.

The department said that if anyone receives a call from the department but is concerned it is a scam to let it go to voicemail. If it the department they said a voicemail will be left explaining who officers would like to speak to and a direct number to call back will be given.

Anyone who receives a phone call is asked to contact the department through Facebook so they can keep up with the scam.

