Warsaw Police captain dies after suffering medical emergency at home

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran Warsaw Police captain has died.

Warsaw Police Capt. Clay Layne

Capt. Clay Layne suffered a medical emergency at his home Oct. 11 and passed away early Tuesday.

Capt. Layne served the Warsaw community for 26 years. He joined the department in 1995 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2009. He was promoted to Captain in 2000, in charge of the Patrol Division.

Capt. Layne was a field training coordinator and commander, a Sig Sauer and AR-15 armorer, firearms, and chemical munitions instructor, Warsaw Dive Team member, and team commander of the Warsaw Emergency Response Team over his career, the department said.

Capt. Layne was regarded as “a true public servant” and “a proven, respected leader in the law enforcement community,” according to a post by Warsaw Police.

“He enjoyed many aspects of his profession, but none more so than the task of supervising and teaching younger officers,” the post said. “His love for family was a priority which he often spoke of.”

Capt. Layne leaves behind his wife, Sandra, and daughters, Allison and Brooklyn.