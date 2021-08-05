Warsaw Police ask for help finding man believed to be connected to theft

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Warsaw Police Department is asking the public to identify a man who is believed to be connected to a theft at an area business.

“We are seeking your help in identifying this individual in the picture below connected to what we believe is a black Ford Explorer. It has a chrome grill and dark tint on the back windows, no tint on the front door windows,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department privately and not post in the comments on the Facebook post. To send in a tip, message the department’s Facebook page or call the officer investigating the incident at 574-385-2208.