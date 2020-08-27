Warsaw man dies following head-on crash on Old SR-15

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw man is dead following a head-on crash on Old SR-15, near Milford, in Kosciusko County on Thursday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a head-on crash that occurred on Old SR-15 just south of CR 1300 North. The preliminary investigation reports that a Maxima heading southbound on Old SR-15 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep driven by Lindsay Senders, 34, of Warsaw traveling northbound.

Troopers report that Senders was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the Maxima died while being treated at the scene, the report says.

Toxicology results are pending. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by Lutheran EMS, Milford Police Department, Milford Fire and EMS, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Syracuse Police Department.