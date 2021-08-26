Warsaw man airlifted after losing control of car, crashing into trees

by: Corinne Moore

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw man was airlifted to the hospital Thursday morning after crashing into multiple trees.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the 11000 block of N C.R. 300 E, just north of Warsaw, on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies report that 20-year-old Jose Sanchez was driving a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer northbound on C.R. 300 E and reportedly lost control of his car on the wet road. The car then left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

Sanchez was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening internal injuries, according to the department.

