Warsaw honors life of fallen officer

Warsaw Police Officer Jason Dobbins passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, after suffering complications after surgery for a critical heart condition. He was 50.

On Thursday, the community came together to honor Dobbins, with signs around the city that read “THANK YOU OFFICER DOBBINS” and “OUR BELOVED HERO NOW AN ANGEL.” A procession traveled from Warsaw Community Church, past the Warsaw Police Department where Dobbins squad car was parked and his last call was given.

Dobbins will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.