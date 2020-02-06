Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Warsaw honors life of fallen officer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Warsaw Police Officer Jason Dobbins passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, after suffering complications after surgery for a critical heart condition. He was 50.

On Thursday, the community came together to honor Dobbins, with signs around the city that read “THANK YOU OFFICER DOBBINS” and “OUR BELOVED HERO NOW AN ANGEL.” A procession traveled from Warsaw Community Church, past the Warsaw Police Department where Dobbins squad car was parked and his last call was given.

Dobbins will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss