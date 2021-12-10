Warrant issued for Fort Wayne man charged in W. Jefferson Blvd crash that injured 5 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Charges were filed against a Fort Wayne man who sent five people to the hospital after driving drunk at more than 100 miles per hour on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Brian K. Easterly, 30, of the 800 block of Dolphin Drive, was charged Friday with four counts causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, five counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Easterly was driving east on West Jefferson Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020 at greater than 100 miles per hour when he collided with a guard rail, coming back on the roadway at Catalpa Street, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Lt. Tony Maze, traffic coordinator for the Fort Wayne Police Department and unit supervisor for the Fatal Crash Investigation Team.

Easterly went up on a median and skidded, crossing into the west bound lane, colliding with another vehicle under the railroad viaduct.

After the impact, the engine in Easterly’s gray 2016 Dodge Charger disengaged from his vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes, smashing into the viaduct. Easterly’s vehicle came to a rest in a lane on the east side of the viaduct, court documents said.

Five passengers in the other vehicle received a range of injuries including hip and rib fractures, lacerated spleen, abdominal injuries, acute blood loss and loss of consciousness.

Easterly’s blood alcohol content analysis indicated a BAC of .189%, more than twice the state’s legal limit of .08%.