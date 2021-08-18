Warning signs of a concussion ahead of fall sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – School sports are kicking off this week. Concussions are still something parents and coaches need to be aware of during games and practices.

A concussion is classified as a mild traumatic brain injury, according to Parkview Health in a blog post. Some effects of a concussion include headaches, confusion, and being off-balance, said Dr. Joseph Mattox with Parkview Health.

Concussions are caused by a blow to the head or even violent shaking. Dr. Mattox estimated nearly 3 million concussions occur in athletes every year.

There are serious symptoms and less severe symptoms to look out for if a concussion is suspected.

Parkview Health shared these serious symptoms:

repeated vomiting

loss of consciousness

worsening headaches

changes in behavior

changes in coordination

confusion, disorientation, or slurred speech

bleeding from the ears or nose

seizures

dilated pupils

Less severe symptoms include:

headaches, nausea, and vomiting

trouble balancing or dizziness

sleep disruption, including fatigue, trouble falling asleep, increased or decreased sleep

sensitivity to light and noise

feeling more emotional – increased nervousness, irritability, or sadness

feeling numb, slowed down, or foggy

difficulty concentrating or difficulty with memory

“When a concussion is suspected, the athlete should be immediately removed from the field of play. Treatment is then initiated based on the ATCs evaluation of symptoms on the sideline. If a concussion is suspected or diagnosed, the athlete should not return to play. Typically, an evaluation should be scheduled with a physician trained in the treatment of concussions with 48-72 hours of injury,” said Parkview Health.

