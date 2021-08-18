Warning signs of a concussion ahead of fall sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – School sports are kicking off this week. Concussions are still something parents and coaches need to be aware of during games and practices.
A concussion is classified as a mild traumatic brain injury, according to Parkview Health in a blog post. Some effects of a concussion include headaches, confusion, and being off-balance, said Dr. Joseph Mattox with Parkview Health.
Concussions are caused by a blow to the head or even violent shaking. Dr. Mattox estimated nearly 3 million concussions occur in athletes every year.
There are serious symptoms and less severe symptoms to look out for if a concussion is suspected.
Parkview Health shared these serious symptoms:
- repeated vomiting
- loss of consciousness
- worsening headaches
- changes in behavior
- changes in coordination
- confusion, disorientation, or slurred speech
- bleeding from the ears or nose
- seizures
- dilated pupils
Less severe symptoms include:
- headaches, nausea, and vomiting
- trouble balancing or dizziness
- sleep disruption, including fatigue, trouble falling asleep, increased or decreased sleep
- sensitivity to light and noise
- feeling more emotional – increased nervousness, irritability, or sadness
- feeling numb, slowed down, or foggy
- difficulty concentrating or difficulty with memory
“When a concussion is suspected, the athlete should be immediately removed from the field of play. Treatment is then initiated based on the ATCs evaluation of symptoms on the sideline. If a concussion is suspected or diagnosed, the athlete should not return to play. Typically, an evaluation should be scheduled with a physician trained in the treatment of concussions with 48-72 hours of injury,” said Parkview Health.
