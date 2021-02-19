Warming centers open following power outage in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Due to a NIPSCO Power outage affecting a large portion of the City of Angola and temperatures remaining below freezing, Steuben County Emergency Management said it has reached out to area businesses and surrounding fire departments to open their doors as temporary warming centers until power is restored.

Here is a list of active warming centers:

Angola Walmart located at 2016 N. Wayne St. Warming center open until close (Normal Business Hours)

Angola Rural King located at 1501 N. Wayne St. Warming center open until close at 9 p.m.)

Fremont Fire Department located at 100 Spring St. in Fremont Warming center open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Metz Fire Department located at 2105 S 800 E Warming center open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Steuben County Emergency Management said all warming centers require visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

For updates on the power outage, click here.