FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Deck finally opened to the public on Wednesday, and people were seen enjoying the warmer weather at the popular outdoor dining spot.

The restaurant, located on the bank of the St. Mary’s River, is a popular spot for Fort Wayne residents to eat and enjoy the warmest day of the year. People were seen lining up to grab a seat at the popular destination.

“It’s a great day to come out, to enjoy the atmosphere. Even with all the construction, it’s nice and has a chill vibe over here, and it’s super busy. It’s awesome that it’s deck season and being outside in downtown Fort Wayne,” Jenny Conrad, a customer at the Deck said.