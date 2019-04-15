Kidnapping suspect, sister arrested after pursuit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Damontre (left) and Shardae (right) Burnett were arrested after leading FWPD detectives on a pursuit early Monday, April 15, 2019. The brother and sister both face multiple felony charges. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police arrested a wanted man and his sister early Monday morning on multiple felony charges following a pursuit.

According to FWPD, detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit were looking for Damontre Burnett, 18, in the area of Clinton Street and Medical Park Drive around 12:30 a.m.. Burnett had two active felony warrants for kidnapping and robbery.

Detectives later located a vehicle being driven by Burnett's sister Shardae, 21, with Damontre as a passenger.

At that point, detectives attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. That's when Shardae drove off, starting a police pursuit.

During the pursuit, police saw Damontre throw a handgun out the window.

Shardae eventually drove down a dead-end street and had nowhere to go.

Police took both people into custody and arrested them.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Damontre Burnett was wanted because he forced a woman to drive him around as he pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.

The affidavit said while at the woman's appartment, Burnett was using the woman's phone when she got a text from a person he "has a problem with." At that point, Burnett got upset and said, "You're trying to set me up," and he told the woman "I'll shoot you and not care."

Burnett, who goes by "Money," then forced her to drive him around, and they left the woman's 10-month old baby behind, the affidavit said.

The woman eventually escaped from the vehicle on foot, and ran to a van and asked the driver to call police, the affidavit said. Burnett ran off with the woman's keys and phone.

Damontre Burnett faces preliminary charges of robbery and kidnapping for the outstanding warrants he already had. He also faces an additional misdemeanor charge for carrying a handgun without a license.

Shardae Burnett is preliminarily charged with felonies for resisting law enforcement and assisting a criminal. She also faces charges for being an unlicensed driver.

The incident is under investigation.