WANTED: 17-year-old boy arrested following tip

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A wanted 17-year-old boy was arrested following a tip that officers received.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., Marion Detectives responded to the 3700 Block of South Nebraska St. on a tip for a wanted 17-year-old boy.

The report says that detective surrounded the home and announced their presence. The 17-year-old then fled from the home in-between a fence line. K9 officer Czarny was deployed and officers told the boy that he needed to give up or the K9 officer would be released.

A .380 handgun was found in the fence line near the path the boy was running from, the report says.

The boy was arrested and transported to the Grant County Detention Center. The release said he was arrested on a warrant for: Probation Violation and two additional charges of carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement on foot.

Officers of the Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and IWU Police assisted in the arrest.