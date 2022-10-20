BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — How can I feel more joy in my life? It’s a question many people ask or search for answers about on the internet.

It’s also a topic popular podcast host Jill Baughan tackles regularly, and she’ll discuss it in a lecture in Bluffton.

Baughan will present “Find Joy No Matter What” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the First Baptist Church at 202 W. Cherry St.

Baughan was billed in a promotional poster as an “inspirational speaker with humor and stories.” Her podcast – also named “Find Joy No Matter What” – teaches listeners “how to find JOY in the middle of hard places.” It has a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts.

The event is free but guests are asked to register by calling (260) 824-1558.