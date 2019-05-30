Want the rain to stop? It’ll mean more mosquitoes

The many rounds of spring showers have lingered throughout the month of May. Rainfall totals for the month remain below average, but it has rained at some point during many of the days this month.

This constant cycle of rain shower activity has worked to flush many of the mosquito eggs from their breeding sites.

David Fiess, the Director of Environmental Services from the Allen County Department of Health says that number of mosquito related complaints is nearly the same as it was at this time last year.

He expects to see more mosquitoes as the weather conditions become drier.

“Once this rain stops and settles down and we start heating up, like we get to the 80s and 90s, it’s possible that we could see a large number of mosquitoes flying around,” said Fiess. “They like stagnant water, so once it stops raining and disrupting that water and flushing it out, there is a good chance that we’ll see a large number of mosquitoes flying out there and could possibly continue until that water dries up.”

Remember to use bug repellent when spending time outside in the evening and early morning hours. Fiess said that the type of mosquitoes that are around now are typically simply a nuisance, whereas the mosquitoes of the summer months have the better chance of carrying disease.