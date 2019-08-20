Want free coffee? McDonald’s launches pay-it-forward giveaway

A McCafe It Forward card is shown in use at a Fort Wayne McDonald’s location.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — McDonald’s is hoping to pay it forward with a cup of coffee.

The global fast food chain announced Tuesday the launch of its McCafé It Forward campaign. For three days, customers with a golden McCafé It Forward can receive one free small cup of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee. Then, customers are encouraged to pass the card along to someone else to enjoy a free cup of coffee.

McDonald’s distributed 500 McCafé It Forward cards throughout the U.S. WANE 15 received one and will begin the “ripple effect of goodness” locally.

“Should Fort Wayne-area customers receive a McCafé It Forward card, they should head to their nearest participating McDonald’s for a small coffee, and then give the card to a friend, someone who has done good in their life, or even a stranger to keep the goodness going one cup at a time,” McDonald’s wrote in a news release.

The McCafé It Forward program runs through Friday.

For more on the McCafé It Forward campaign, visit BeABrewGooder.com.