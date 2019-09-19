WANE’s Alyssa Ivanson honored for report on Allen County’s female judges

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 anchor and reporter Alyssa Ivanson has been honored by the Indiana Judges Association for a special report on the majority female bench in Allen Superior Court.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson, center, received the 2019 Excellence in Public Information and Education Award at the 85th Annual Meeting of the Indiana Judges Association in French Lick, Indiana, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Pictured with Ivanson are, from left, Allen Superior Court Judges Hon. Fran Gull, Hon. Nancy Boyer, Hon. Jennifer DeGroote, Hon. Andrea Trevino, and Hon. Wendy Davis.

Ivanson was awarded an Excellence in Public Information and Education Award for her contribution in fostering better public understanding of matters concerning the Indiana Judiciary. The honor came during the 85th annual meeting of the Indiana Judges Association Thursday in French Lick.

In March, Ivanson reported on Allen Superior Court’s majority female bench. Five of the nine judges on the bench are women: Hon. Fran Gull, Hon. Nancy Boyer, Hon. Jennifer DeGroote, Hon. Andrea Trevino, and Hon. Wendy Davis

The report, titled ‘Ruling Women,’ came as part of Women’s History Month and ran during WANE 15’s special ‘Celebrating Women.’

All five judges were at Thursday’s meeting to present Ivanson with the award.

You can watch Alyssa’s special report, ‘Ruling Women,’ above.