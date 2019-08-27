WANE’s Summer Road Trip

Day 3:

Day three of the WANE Summer Road Trip was a tale of three W’s and an M. Warsaw, Winona Lake, North Webster and Mentone.

The day had an egg-cellent start as Alyssa Ivanson and photographer JR Carmichael visited the “World’s Largest Egg” in Mentone. The 3,000-pound egg stands ten feet tall and was built in 1946 to help advertise the local egg festival.







Scotch Eggs

Waffich

Breakfast was a short drive away at Creighton’s Crazy Egg Cafe – a popular restaurant in what used to be part of the family’s egg farm, which started in the 1920’s. Specialties include Scotch Eggs and a Waffich (waffle and egg sandwich), and JR and Alyssa agreed it WAS all it’s cracked up to be!

At Warsaw Cut Glass, the owners gave a behind-the-scenes look at how they etch glass with the same tools used when the company started in the early 1900’s. They have a showroom with lots of pieces for sale and can also do custom orders.









A cute downtown full of shops, beautiful gardens at Central Park, and of course burgers and shakes at Schoop’s rounded out the Warsaw visit.



















Winona Lake, a stone’s throw away, is full of charm. The Boathouse Restaurant is right on the water and anyone with a sweet tooth will have a hard time picking just one item in Rocket Fizz candy shop.















Add in some history at the Winona Lake History Center and a tour of the Billy Sunday house and the visit is complete. The Village at Winona is increasingly becoming a tourist destination for weekend getaways.

About 25 minutes away is North Webster and Webster Lake, where they found the Dixie.

The historic boat has been on the lake since 1929 and the captains said this year guests reached 14,000. Rides only cost $7 a person.













Day 2:

Day two of the WANE Summer Road Trip took Alyssa Ivanson and photographer Jeremy Magers to Bryan, Ohio.

One of their stops was at The Ohio Art Company with Bill Killgallon, board chairman, who had worked at the company since 1968 before retiring a few years ago.

Alyssa and Jeremy also stopped at the Kora Brew House and Wine Bar, and they got to chat with the owner of the “cute little shop.”

Father John’s Microbrewery is a sight to behold. The level of detail and decorating in every room is incredible!

Spangler Candy has been making Bryan a sweet place to visit for more than 100 years. Every day they make more than 12 MILLION Dum-Dums lollipops! Spangler also makes Saf-T-Pops, candy canes and Circus Peanuts.





Day two ended in Archbold, Ohio with a trip back in time at Sauder Village. Alyssa and Jeremy got a sneak peak at the new expansion to the walk through time too – a 1920’s Main Street! It should be fully open in 2020.







DAY 1:

Day one of the WANE Summer Road Trip took Alyssa Ivanson and photographer JR Carmichael to Roanoke and Huntington.

First stop was zip lining through the woods and over a lake at Timber Lake. Timber Lake also has campgrounds and cabins people can rent.

See the Facebook live video Alyssa did while on the zip lines here.

Also in Roanoke, WANE met up with Grandma Sue herself from Grandma Sue’s Pies and More. She had some great tips and tricks to rolling out pie crust and how to get that perfect crimped edge. See that here.

They also visited with Alice Eshelman, the owner of Joseph Decuis, and got a tour of the restaurant, that some say, was the catalyst for what Roanoke is today.

The Patio: Pizza & BBQ is new in Roanoke and Moose & Mollie’s Cafe & Gelato has long been a favorite on the block.

In Huntington, Alyssa checked out Antiqology – an antique boutique and soda shop. Not only are there hundreds of sodas from which to choose, there are giant sundaes and milkshakes!

Also in Huntington, they stopped by Memorial Park and the Sunken Gardens, the Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center and Pizza Junction.

Of course, there are many more attractions in Huntington County – too many for just one day! You can take your own road trip and find your favorites. Here are some more things to do in Huntington County.