WANE 15’s report on Dr. Ulrich Klopfer and the fetal remains found on his Illinois properties last year has won an Emmy Award.

Reporter Kaitor Kay and photojournalist Randi Orr’s piece ‘Disturbing Discovery‘ won the ‘Societal Concerns – Series’ award in the 51st annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards Sunday night.

If you miss the report, you can watch it below.