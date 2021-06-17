WANE 15’s Day of Caring brings in over 10k pounds of food for Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE 15 food drive has wrapped up and you helped make it a big success.

People started coming arriving to the station to bring food donations at 7 a.m. Thursday and the donations continued throughout the day.

The community’s generosity today is simply AMAZING! Y’all showed UP! Soooo much food donated! I’ll have live updates on our food drive for @ComHarvest coming up at 5 and 6. @wane15 #NexstarNation #NexstarCares #DayOfCaring pic.twitter.com/0YccjcxhcK — Alyssa Ivanson WANE 15 (@alyssaivanson) June 17, 2021

Community Harvest estimates each full pallet weighs around 700 pounds and 15 pallets were already filled and delivered Thursday. That’s over 10,000 pounds of food.

The WANE staff had a competition between departments for donations and brought in more than a thousand pounds of food before Thursday

WANE 15 wants to thank everyone who donated. You helped make a really big difference in Fort Wayne!