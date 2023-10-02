INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 was honored with three Spectrum awards including new feature story, general news and best weather coverage.

The awards ceremony was held in Indianapolis Monday night and sponsored by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

This years WANE 15’s own Pat Hoffmann won the new feature award for his story Jane’s Joy. Alyssa Ivanson won the general news award for WANE 15’s coverage of Police vs. pedestrian crash in downtown Fort Wayne.

Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri was a finalist for Best Weather Coverage for his explanation of the impact of Canadian wildfires locally.