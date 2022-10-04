CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 was honored with three awards including Station of the Year at the Indiana Broadcasters Association’s Spectrum Awards.

The awards ceremony was held Tuesday in Carmel.

WANE 15 won the coveted TV Market 2 Station of the Year honor.

WANE 15 also won Best General News Story for Malakai’s Law by Alyssa Ivanson and Jamie Duffy, and Best News Feature/Use of Medium for Pat Hoffmann’s feature on the lunch rush at Coney Island.

Former WANE 15 News Director Ted Linn was also inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

WANE 15 was also nominated for Local Community Involvement for our annual Founder’s Day of Caring event, and Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri was a finalist for Weather Coverage.