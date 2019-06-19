WANE 15-Adams Radio softball game to fight Alzheimer’s postponed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A team from WANE 15 will again play a team from Adams Radio Group in an effort to raise awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s and collect items for patients battling the disease.

The 4th annual Anne Kostoff Memorial Softball Game to benefit Alzheimer’s research will be held at Wednesday, June 26 at the Carroll High School softball field. The game has been scheduled for June 20 but was postponed due to rain.

A home run derby will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m.

WANE 15 personalities including anchor Pat Hoffmann, overnight reporter Michael Kuhn, sports reporter Andy McDonnell and meteorologists Adam Solarczyk and Joe Strus will play in the game.

Leading up the game and at the field on game day, we’ll be collecting items to donate to those suffering from Alzheimer’s. Items needed include MP3 players and baby dolls. If you can donate, a donation box has been placed in the WANE 15 lobby at 2915 W. State Blvd., and will be available at Carroll High School on game day.

For more information on the game or to sign up to compete in the home run derby, visit the Anne Kostoff Memorial Softball Game Facebook page.