This Monday, WANE 15 will host a live panel discussion on mental health, FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope. A panel of experts from The Bowen Center will tackle questions about mental health and access to it in our community.

Panelists include:

  • Siquilla Liebetrau, Psy.D., Clinical Director, The Bowen Center
  • Jerry Greer, M.D., Medical Director, Bowen Health Clinic
  • Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry
  • Kylie Riecken, Coordinator, Allen County System of Care

Do you have a question for the panel? Ask it by sending an email to focus15@wane.com.

Join us LIVE on wane.com Monday at 7 p.m. to watch FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope.