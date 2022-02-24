This Monday, WANE 15 will host a live panel discussion on mental health, FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope. A panel of experts from The Bowen Center will tackle questions about mental health and access to it in our community.

Panelists include:

Siquilla Liebetrau, Psy.D., Clinical Director, The Bowen Center

Jerry Greer, M.D., Medical Director, Bowen Health Clinic

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

Kylie Riecken, Coordinator, Allen County System of Care

Do you have a question for the panel? Ask it by sending an email to focus15@wane.com.

Join us LIVE on wane.com Monday at 7 p.m. to watch FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope.