This Monday, WANE 15 will host a live panel discussion on mental health, FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope. A panel of experts from The Bowen Center will tackle questions about mental health and access to it in our community.
Panelists include:
- Siquilla Liebetrau, Psy.D., Clinical Director, The Bowen Center
- Jerry Greer, M.D., Medical Director, Bowen Health Clinic
- Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry
- Kylie Riecken, Coordinator, Allen County System of Care
Do you have a question for the panel? Ask it by sending an email to focus15@wane.com.
Join us LIVE on wane.com Monday at 7 p.m. to watch FOCUS 15: Mental Health & Hope.