WANE 15 to air Patriots-Chiefs game Monday night; ‘Big Brother’ pushed back

The New England Patriots will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on WANE 15 Monday night.

The game will kick off at 7:05 p.m. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will air at 1:37 a.m. and 2:07 a.m., and Big Brother will air at 10 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but both teams had players reportedly test positive for COVID-19 – including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The tests came back negative Monday morning, though, and the game was set.

The regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will be played at 8:50 p.m. on ESPN.