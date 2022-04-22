FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Society of Professional Journalists Awards dinner in downtown Indianapolis Friday night, WANE 15 was recognized with two first place awards.

Sports Director Glenn Marini won in the Best Documentary or Special for his story, ‘Summit City Hardball History.’

The WANE Staff was also awarded “Best Newscast” for snow coverage in February 2021.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson’s story about boys who created a bracelet business place second in the Feature Story Category.

WANE Staff also took home a second place award in Best Breaking News Coverage and former WANE anchor and reporter Britt Salay’s coverage of a train derailment earned a third place in Best Breaking News Coverage.