WANE 15 says goodbye to weekend morning anchor Sierra Tufts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is saying goodbye to First News Weekend anchor Sierra Tufts, as she says goodbye to the northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio viewers.

Sierra came to WANE 15 in June of 2018 as the weekend morning anchor and reporter for First at Five and the News at Six. Recently, she started reporting weekdays on First News.

Sierra is leaving WANE 15 to work as a project manager for a digital media company. She will be sticking around the northeast Indiana area, so you may still see her out and about.

“As I reflect back on my three years at WANE, I can’t help but be so appreciative of every opportunity I’ve had. I’ve traveled across Indiana for stories, from South Bend to Indianapolis. I’ve reported on a number of stories that the ultimate goal is to always inform you as a viewer. Of course, there is always fun along the way,” said Sierra.

First News Weekends allowed Sierra to meet so many people in the community, and that is one thing she will miss.

“[The community] is what makes this so hard. Thank you. Thank you for allowing me to have such a fun job. Thank you for allowing me to not always tell you the fun stories. Thank you for every social media interaction, phone call, message, and even mug contest entry. And also thank you to my WANE 15 family. There are far too many people to name. I can’t begin to express just how grateful I am for these past three years.”

Sierra’s last day on air will be Wednesday, September 15th.