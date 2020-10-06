WANE 15 reporter chops off hair for good cause

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — This week, you may notice WANE 15 Digital Reporter Taylor Williams sporting a new look.

Over the weekend, Williams cut off 12 inches of her hair to donate to Children With Hair Loss, which is a nonprofit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.

This is the fourth time Williams has donated her hair. She first donated back in high school when her grandmother, aunt, and cousin were all diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer within a 15-month period.

Before the hair was cut off and donated

The hair once it was cut off

After the hair was cut off and donated

WANE 15 would like to offer special thanks to Country Clips for allowing us to share this story.