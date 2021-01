On January 16, First News Saturday will not air due to the installation of of new equipment at the WANE 15 studios.

WANE will provide news and weather cut-in during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours when First News Saturday would normally run.

As an option, viewers can always get the latest news and weather on wane.com and the WANE 15 app.

We anticipate Saturday’s other newscasts will not be affected.