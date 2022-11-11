FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced Friday the foundation will donate $5,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate Veterans Day.

WANE 15 has been a partner of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2012 and has teamed up with the organization to present the Veterans Voices Program for the past five years.

“We’ve had a long and successful relationship with WANE 15, culminating in the Veterans Voices project, which encourages veterans to sign up for their Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their service to our country,” said Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.

“Our veterans deserve this incredible journey to their memorials in Washington,” said Tom Antisdel, vice president and general manager of WANE 15.

The foundation makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.